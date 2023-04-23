WORLD
3 MIN READ
Azerbaijan establishes border checkpoint on key route to Armenia
Azerbaijan's foreign ministry says the Lachin corridor between Armenia and Karabakh has been used by Yerevan for the "illegal transportation of manpower, weapons, mines".
Azerbaijan establishes border checkpoint on key route to Armenia
In December of last year Azerbaijani activists blocked the Lachin corridor to protest what they say was illegal mining. / Photo: AA Archive
April 23, 2023

Azerbaijan has said it set up a checkpoint on the Lachin corridor, the only land link between Armenia and the Karabakh enclave.

Sunday's checkpoint is the first set up by Azerbaijan since the latest war ended in 2020 with a Russian-brokered ceasefire.

"The units of the Azerbaijani Border Service established a border checkpoint on the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan at the entrance of the Lachin-Khankendi road," the state border service said, adding it was a response to a similar move by Armenia.

Tensions between the countries further rose following the announcement with Armenia claiming that such a checkpoint violates the 2020 ceasefire agreement.

Armenia’s defence ministry said Sunday that one of its soldiers was killed by an Azerbaijani sniper near the border, but Azerbaijan denied the claim and separately reported that its soldiers had come under fire from Armenia in another part of the border area.

Baku and Yerevan went to war in 2020 and in the 1990s over Karabakh.

Under the ceasefire that ended the 2020 conflict, Azerbaijan is required to guarantee safe passage on the Lachin corridor, which is patrolled by Russian peacekeepers.

RelatedAzerbaijani troops wounded by mines laid by Armenian forces in Karabakh
Recommended

'Transferring firepower'

Azerbaijan said it set up the checkpoint at 0800 GMT (12:00 pm local time) on Sunday "to prevent the illegal transportation of manpower, weapons, mines."

The foreign ministry accused Yerevan of using the corridor for the rotation of army staff, "the transfer of weapons and ammunition, entrance of terrorists, as well as illicit trafficking of natural resources and cultural property."

It said on Saturday it recorded military convoys entering Azerbaijan's territory and "the construction of military infrastructure... at the point closest to the territory of Azerbaijan."

The checkpoint was built "in light of these threats and provocations" and "shall be implemented in interaction with the Russian peacekeeping force."

Tensions had been brewing around the Lachin corridor since last year.

In December, Azerbaijani activists blocked the Lachin corridor to protest what they say was illegal mining.

Yerevan accused Baku of staging the demonstrations and creating a humanitarian crisis in the mountainous enclave. It has also accused Russia, embroiled in its Ukraine offensive, of failing to prevent the blockade.

RelatedArmenia trying to 'purposefully' disrupt int'l peace push: Azerbaijan
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Iran says it will halt cooperation with IAEA after UN fails to lift sanctions
Türkiye has become 'the voice of oppressed' — Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee