Serbia’s president signaled a possible referendum for the Ohrid Agreement for the normalisation of relations between Serbia and Kosovo.

Aleksandar Vucic's remarks came on Sunday after several opposition parties requested that a referendum be held to ask citizens whether the European Union-facilitated agreement should be used as a facilitator of the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue.

Vucic said that if the opposition is asking for his legitimacy to be tested in a referendum, he is ready for it.

''Some of them want my legitimacy to be tested. They should agree on it. I am ready for anything. They want a referendum. Do I have support or not? Let’s have a referendum,'' he said.

The opposition has also requested that a session of parliament be held for a discussion on the issue of Kosovo.

''Do they want me in the parliament? Not a problem. As long as they don’t foment violence again. I am always ready for everything. We just need to find a time slot,'' said Vucic.

Normalisation proposal