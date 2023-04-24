Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, during what the army described as a "counterterrorism" operation.

The health ministry said on Monday Suleiman Ayash, 20, was "killed by the occupation (Israeli) bullets, in Aqabat Jaber camp," the site of previous deadly Israeli raids this year, near the city of Jericho.

The military said Israeli forces had arrested a "wanted suspect" during the raid, without elaborating on the accusations against them.

"During the activity, two suspects were spotted fleeing the scene. The soldiers responded with live fire," an army statement added, confirming "hits."

The army did not specify when asked whether Ayash was one of the two shot while fleeing.

Jericho governor Jihad Abu al Assal said that Ayash's body was being held by the Israeli military.