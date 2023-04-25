WORLD
3 MIN READ
Sudan's legitimate rulers have right to seek Wagner's services: Russia
Russian FM Sergey Lavrov says Sudan and other countries have right to turn to Wagner mercenary group's services amid fighting raging between forces loyal to country's two top generals since April 15.
Sudan's legitimate rulers have right to seek Wagner's services: Russia
Fighting has killed at least 459 people and wounded more than 4,000 across Africa's third-biggest country, according to UN agencies. / Photo: AP
April 25, 2023

Sudan's legitimate authorities have the right to use the services of the Wagner group, a Moscow-backed private paramilitary company, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

"The Central African Republic and Mali as well as Sudan and a number of other countries whose governments, legitimate authorities turn to such services, they have the right to do so, let's not forget," Lavrov told a press conference at the UN headquarters on Tuesday.

Wagner Group has been operating in Ukraine, Syria, Libya and some African countries including Mali and the Central African Republic.

On Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced "deep concern" over the military company's activities in the war-torn country.

"It's in so many different countries, and in Africa, an element that, when it's engaged, simply brings more death and destruction with it," Blinken said during a joint press conference with Kenyan counterpart Alfred Mutua.

Fighting has killed at least 459 people and wounded more than 4,000 across Africa's third-biggest country, according to UN agencies.

Recommended

Thousands of Sudanese have tried to flee to Egypt, and the UN warned it was bracing for an exodus of up to 270,000 refugees to Sudan's even poorer neighbours Chad and South Sudan.

Meanwhile, a US and Saudi Arabia-brokered ceasefire between Sudan's warring generals, Abdel Fattah al Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who heads paramilitary Rapid Support Forces [RSF], brought some calm to the capital, but witnesses reported fresh air strikes and paramilitaries claimed to have seized a major oil refinery and power plant.

Foreign nations stepped up efforts to evacuate their nationals from the chaos-torn nation, but security fears were compounded when the World Health Organization [WHO] warned of a "huge biological risk" after fighters occupied a Khartoum laboratory holding samples of cholera, measles, polio and other infectious diseases.

More than 6,400 people have fled Sudan in the evacuations including by sea to Saudi Arabia and by aircraft to Jordan and Djibouti.

RelatedSudanese, foreigners flee amid fragile truce
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran says it will halt cooperation with IAEA after UN fails to lift sanctions
Türkiye has become 'the voice of oppressed' — Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee