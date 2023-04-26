Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny said Wednesday that he was facing new extremism and terrorism charges that could keep him behind bars for life, as authorities set the stage for a new trial against the Kremlin's leading critic.

Navalny said by video link from prison during the hearing that the extremism charges which he rejected as “absurd” could land him in prison for 30 years.

"They have brought absurd charges against me, according to which I am facing up to 35 years," said Navalny, who wore his prison uniform and appeared gaunt but defiant.

Navalny, 46, said that within the framework of the new extremism case he was told he would be separately judged by a military tribunal over "terrorism" charges.

Last October, Navalny said that investigators had launched a new criminal case against him on allegations of "extremism" and "terrorism" and "rehabilitating the Nazi ideology".

The court gave Navalny until May 5 to read the 196 tomes of materials comprising the extremism case, his team said.

Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said a new major trial against the opposition politician was expected to begin "before the end of May."

'Mind-boggling'

Then he is expected to face a separate trial on "terrorism" charges, Yarmysh said on social media.

She called the appearance of the new case while Navalny was behind bars "mind-boggling".

Navalny, who used to mobilise massive protests against the Kremlin, is currently serving a nine-year prison sentence on embezzlement and other charges.

Navalny's team says he has been harassed in prison and kept in a "punishment cell" for minor transgressions.

This month his team said the opposition politician had lost eight kilograms (18 pounds) in just over two weeks and suggested this could be the result of slow poisoning.

Despite his ordeal, Navalny joked during the hearing on Wednesday, saying he was surprised to see "so many people".

"I turned a little feral in the punishment cell," he quipped, grinning broadly.

He shot to global prominence after he barely survived a poisoning with Novichok, a Soviet-designed nerve agent, which the opposition politician blames on the Kremlin.