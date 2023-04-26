Argentina will pay for Chinese imports in yuan instead of dollars in order to preserve its international reserves, Economy Minister Sergio Massa has said.

The South American country will be able to "programme a volume of imports in yuan worth [the equivalent of] more than $1 billion from next month, which will replace the use of Argentina's dollars," said Massa on Wednesday, standing alongside China's ambassador in Buenos Aires, Zou Xiaoli.

The decision aims to ease the outflow of dollars, Massa said during an event following a meeting with the Chinese ambassador as well as with companies from various sectors.

The decision comes as the South American nation battles critical levels in its dollar reserves amid a sharp drop in agricultural exports caused by a historic drought, as well as political uncertainty ahead of elections this year.

In November last year, Argentina expanded a currency swap with China by $5 billion, seeking to strengthen Argentina's international reserves.

The agreement will allow Argentina "to work on the possibility" of advancing the rate of imports, Massa added, with yuan-denominated import orders being authorised in 90 days rather than the standard 180 days.

