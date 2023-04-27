TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Early voting begins in Türkiye's presidential, parliamentary polls
Turkish citizens living abroad are casting ballots in 156 polling centres in 73 countries.
Early voting begins in Türkiye's presidential, parliamentary polls
A total of 156 polling centres in 73 countries have been set up. / Photo: AA
April 27, 2023

Early voting for Turkish nationals living abroad has begun for Türkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for May 14.

The polling started at 0500GMT on Thursday and is scheduled to end by 1400GMT.

A total of 156 polling centres in 73 countries have been set up.

The voting started at the customs gates where ballot boxes are set without an appointment for the process. Voting at polling centers will end on May 9, and at the customs gates on May 14.

There are over 3.4 million registered voters abroad. The number of voters who will cast their votes abroad for the first time is 277,646. For these voters, 4,671 ballot box committees were formed at the customs.

For the first time this year, Türkiye's Supreme Election Council will establish ballot boxes in Belarus, Brazil, Estonia, Morocco, Montenegro, South Korea, Libya, Lithuania, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Portugal, Slovakia, and Tanzania.

RelatedHow important is the Turkish diaspora in upcoming elections?
Recommended

Highest number of voters in Germany

In countries where ballot boxes are set, Germany has the most Turkish voters, and Brazil has the least for Türkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections.

Over 1.5 million voters will go to polls in 26 polling offices in Germany, followed by France with 397,086 voters in nine polling offices, and the Netherlands with 286,753 registered voters.

In the US, more than 134,000 voters will cast their votes in nine polling offices.

According to the data of the Supreme Election Council, the country with the least number of Turkish voters is Brazil with 581, followed by Nigeria with 584.

In case none of the candidates secures more than 50 percent of the vote, balloting will be held for a possible runoff, set for May 28, on May 20-24 at the specified polling offices.

RelatedHow will Türkiye’s election calendar work?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay