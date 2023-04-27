Early voting for Turkish nationals living abroad has begun for Türkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for May 14.

The polling started at 0500GMT on Thursday and is scheduled to end by 1400GMT.

A total of 156 polling centres in 73 countries have been set up.

The voting started at the customs gates where ballot boxes are set without an appointment for the process. Voting at polling centers will end on May 9, and at the customs gates on May 14.

There are over 3.4 million registered voters abroad. The number of voters who will cast their votes abroad for the first time is 277,646. For these voters, 4,671 ballot box committees were formed at the customs.

For the first time this year, Türkiye's Supreme Election Council will establish ballot boxes in Belarus, Brazil, Estonia, Morocco, Montenegro, South Korea, Libya, Lithuania, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Portugal, Slovakia, and Tanzania.