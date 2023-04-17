WORLD
2 MIN READ
China blasts German minister over Taiwan remarks
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had warned China against the use of force over Taiwan.
China blasts German minister over Taiwan remarks
China considers self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory. / Reuters Archive
April 17, 2023

China has said the real status quo of the Taiwan question is that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to "one and same China."

"Taiwan’s return to China is an important part of the post-war (World War II) international order. China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity has never been split,” China's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said in a recent interview with the local English newspaper China Daily on Monday.

He was responding to the remarks made by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in an interview, in which she warned China against the use of force over Taiwan.

Germany's top diplomat, who visited Beijing last week, had said that destabilisation in the Taiwan Strait will have serious consequences for every country and the global economy. “The shockwave of such a world economic crisis would also hit China and Germany."

Recommended

"A unilateral and violent change in the status quo would not be acceptable to us as Europeans," she was quoted as saying.

"While meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, State Councilor, and Foreign Minister Qin Gang made clear China’s position on the Taiwan question.

I want to stress again that Taiwan’s return to China is an important part of the post-war international order," Wang said about the meeting.

READ MORE:China dismisses US warship's Taiwan Strait transit as 'hyped up

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syrian President al Sharaa says blocking sanctions relief amounts to complicity in killing
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Syria to hold first parliamentary election on October 5: State media
Israeli drone strike kills four US citizens, including three children, in southern Lebanon
Western recognition of Palestine sparks Israeli backlash
Three unidentified drones spotted over Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla, activists say
At least 48 killed in clashes between South Sudan army and opposition: Reports
UK, Canada, Australia formally recognise Palestine ahead of UNGA meeting
Illegal Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa, hold prayers for Charlie Kirk
Israeli forces detain 23 Palestinians in West Bank raids as illegal settlers launch fresh attacks
UN Security Council to hold emergency talks over Russian jets' breach of Estonian airspace
Taliban rejects Trump's bid to retake Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
Syria accuses SDF terrorists of attack in Aleppo countryside
Israel's 'massacres' in Gaza to top agenda in UN speech: Erdogan
'Like Covid lockdown all over again': H-1B holders rush back to US after Trump's shock visa order
China calls for 'comprehensive ceasefire' in Gaza with pressing urgency