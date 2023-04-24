Monday, April 24, 2023

Russia's defence ministry has said that three Ukrainian naval drones had unsuccessfully attempted overnight to attack Russia's Black Sea fleet in Sevastopol, on the annexed peninsula of Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported.

All three were destroyed and there were no casualties, the ministry said.

The attack was the latest in a series of attempted strikes on Sevastopol, the main naval base in Crimea that Russia annexed in 2014.

Ukrainian authorities didn't immediately comment on Monday's strikes. After previous attacks on Sevastopol and other areas, Ukrainian officials stopped short of openly claiming responsibility but emphasized the country’s right to strike any target in response to the Russian offensive.

1415 GMT – UN chief criticizes Russia at UN meeting chaired by Lavrov

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has told a meeting chaired by Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that Moscow's invasion of Ukraine is "causing massive suffering and devastation to the country and its people" and fueling "global economic dislocation triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic."

"Tensions between major powers are at a historic high. So are the risks of conflict, through misadventure or miscalculation," Guterres also warned at the UN Security Council meeting.

Lavrov chaired the meeting on multilateralism and the founding UN Charter because Russia holds the monthly rotating presidency of the 15-member body for April.

1339 GMT – Ukraine says providing modern warplanes to Kyiv will be ‘investment of decade’ in Europe’s security

Ukraine’s foreign minister has said that providing Kyiv with modern combat aircraft would be “the best investment of this decade” in the security of Europe.

"There are no rational arguments why Ukraine cannot get modern Western-type combat aircraft, and I am convinced that this decision will be made. Ukraine is the defender of Europe.

The provision of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine will be the best investment of this decade in the security of the European continent," Dmytro Kuleba told a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the EU, according to a Ukrainian Foreign Ministry statement.

The statement said that Kuleba expressed his belief that EU countries are able to play “a leading role in making a decision to provide Ukraine with modern combat aircraft and thus demonstrate their strategic leadership.”

"It is necessary to start training Ukrainian pilots on Western-type aircraft as soon as possible, so that when they are provided, we can immediately use them.

This will save the lives of our soldiers and civilians and guarantee Ukraine's superiority over the enemy in the air," he said.

1131 GMT – Russian official claims Poland intends to ‘absorb remnants’ of Ukraine

A senior Russian official has claimed that Poland intends to “absorb the remnants” of Ukraine, with the intention of reviving the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth.

“Warsaw elites can’t wait to see themselves taking geopolitical revenge on Russia, including reconsidering the Pereiaslav Agreement. Emboldened by the current circumstances, Poland has decided that the chance to absorb the remnants of Ukraine is to be taken now, or never,” Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chair of the Russian Security Council, said on Twitter.

The Pereiaslav Agreement was a treaty signed in January 1654, which placed Ukrainian Cossacks, who were then rebelling against the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth, under the protection of the Tsardom of Russia.

Medvedev, who is also a former Russian president, claimed that the Polish are “dreaming” of the idea of “restoring the interstate union with Ukraine and revival of the underdone empire, the Polish–Lithuanian Commonwealth,” further claiming that Warsaw draws inspiration from 400-year-old maps due to having “no intellectual powers for creating a viable image of the future.”

1103 GMT – Kremlin spokesman says his son fought in Ukraine

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that his son Nikolai had taken part in Russia's offensive in Ukraine, months after being accused of trying to dodge the draft.

"He took this decision. He's a grown man. Yes, he did indeed take part in the special military operation," Peskov told reporters, without giving further details.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner private military company, said last week that Nikolai Peskov had fought as part of his forces for six months in eastern Ukraine.

Prigozhin said the 33-year-old Peskov had served under a different name in a unit operating a multiple rocket launcher.

He said he fought "with courage and heroism".

0937 GMT – Wagner mercenaries vow to take no more prisoners in Ukraine

The chief of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has said his men fighting in the flashpoint eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut would kill rival soldiers and take no more prisoners.

He was reacting to a Wagner-affiliated Telegram channel posting an alleged recording of what it said were two Ukrainians deciding to shoot a Russian prisoner of war.

The channel did not say where the recording came from and there is no way of verifying its authenticity.

"We will kill everyone on the battlefield. Take no more prisoners of war!" Prigozhin said in an audio recording on Sunday.

"We don't know the name of our guy shot by Ukrainians," Prigozhin said, adding that under international law his group was obliged to "take care, treat, not hurt" any prisoners of war.

He said his group did not want to breach international law and, would kill all soldiers on the battlefield.

After more than a year since the Russian offensive, recent fighting has become a war of attrition, with neither side able to gain momentum. But Ukraine has recently received sophisticated weapons from its Western allies, and new troops freshly trained in the West, giving rise to growing anticipation of a counter-offensive.

0915 GMT - EU's Borrell sees deal soon to buy ammunition for Ukraine

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has expressed confidence that the bloc would finalise a plan within days to buy ammunition for Ukraine after Kiev expressed frustration at wrangling among EU member states.

"Yes, still there is some disagreement. But I am sure everybody will understand that we are in a situation of extreme urgency," Borrell told reporters as he arrived for a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

"I am sure that in the following days we will reach (an agreement)," he said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expressed frustration in a tweet last week that the landmark deal sealed last month for EU countries to jointly buy artillery shells for Kiev has not yet been implemented due to disagreements over how much of the business has to stay within Europe.

0903 GMT - Turkish foreign minister, NATO chief discuss situation in Ukraine

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg discussed the latest situation in Ukraine engaged in war with Russia.

Cavusoglu and Stoltenberg also exchanged views on the upcoming NATO summit and the alliance’s enlargement over the phone, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Lithuania will host a NATO summit in the capital Vilnius on July 11-12.

0854 GMT - Russia ‘will not forget, forgive’ failure to issue US visas to Russian journalists: FM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said Moscow “will not forget or forgive” the failure to issue US visas to Russian journalists who were expected to accompany him on the New York trip to participate in UN Security Council meetings.

"And most importantly, rest assured, we will not forget, we will not forgive," Lavrov said in a statement, shared by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova before departing for the US.

Lavrov said he was aware that US officials are known for taking such actions, but that this time the situation would be different considering “the attention drawn to their disgraceful behavior.”

“But I was wrong. The country, which calls itself the strongest, the smartest, the freest, and the most fair, has lost the nerve and made, I am sure, a silly thing demonstrating what its vows about the freedom of speech, access to information, and etc. are really worth,” he added.

Sunday, April 23, 2023

1831 GMT - Ukrainian troop positions spark counteroffensive speculation

Ukrainian military forces have successfully established positions on the eastern side of the Dnieper River, according to a new analysis, giving rise to speculations that the advances could be an early sign of Kiev's long-awaited spring counteroffensive.

The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, reported that geolocated footage from pro-Kremlin military bloggers indicated that Ukrainian troops had established a foothold near the town of Oleshky, along with “stable supply lines” to their positions.