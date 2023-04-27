WORLD
2 MIN READ
Discrimination in Netherlands mostly based on ethnicity in 2022: Report
Report says discrimination complaints submitted to police continued to increase for 3rd year in row.
Discrimination in Netherlands mostly based on ethnicity in 2022: Report
Dutch police officer in the Hague / Photo: AA
April 27, 2023

Discrimination cases in the Netherlands were mostly based on ethnicity last year, according to an annual report.

Prepared with the help of several institutions, the report said discrimination complaints made to the police and the children's ombudsman in the country had increased compared to 2021.

The number of discrimination complaints received by the police in the Netherlands increased to 6,738 in 2022, 2 percent more than in 2021.

Ethnic-based cases of discrimination were mostly experienced in professional settings and public services, according to the report.

Recommended

It explained that discrimination complaints submitted to police continued to rise for the third year in a row, noting that 43 percent of the complaints to the police and 49% of complaints to the Discrimination Complaints Services (ADV) were based on ethnicity.

Citing data from the police on discrimination based on religion, the report said this was mostly against Muslims, who were the target of 93 percent of religious-based discrimination in 2022, compared to 67 percent in the previous year.

Likewise, figures from the ADV showed that while 73 percent of discrimination based on religion was directed against Muslims in 2022, this rate was 65 percent in 2021.

The report also mentioned anti-Semitism in a separate category.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye has become 'the voice of oppressed' — Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages