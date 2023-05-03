As expats set the ball rolling in Türkiye’s presidential and parliamentary elections, the spotlight is now on the electorate, who will have the final say in the democratic process.

Over the years, Türkiye has recorded a high voter turn-out, with an eye-popping 86 percent exercising the franchise in the 2018 presidential elections.

While expats will vote between April 27 and May 9, voting in Türkiye will be held on May 14.

Türkiye has undergone significant changes in its electoral system since the 1990s, with the introduction of direct presidential elections in 2014 and a new presidential system of government in 2017, as well as the new election law which reduced the electoral threshold to 7 percent that was passed in April 2022.

Voter turnout

Voter participation in Türkiye’s presidential elections since the 1990s has been relatively high, with an average turnout of 78.5 percent, according to the International IDEA Voter Turnout Database.

One of the highest turnouts in Türkiye's electoral history was recorded in the 2018 presidential election, with 86.2% of eligible voters casting their ballots.

Türkiye’s lowest turnout was recorded in the 2014 presidential election, with 74 percent of eligible voters casting their ballots.

Comparison to other democracies

Türkiye also had the highest voter turnout rate compared to some other democratic countries – Greece (2019), the United States (2020), the United Kingdom (2019), Norway (2021) and India (2019) elections.

Norway had the second-highest turnout rate of 77 percent in the 2021 elections. The US had a voter turnout of 70.7 percent in the 2020 elections, and the UK with 67.5 percent in the 2019 elections.

Greece saw the lowest voter turnout rate among these countries, with only 57.8 percent of eligible voters participating in the 2019 elections while 67 percent cast their votes in India in the 2019 elections.