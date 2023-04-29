WORLD
North Korea insults Biden, calls him senile and 'too miscalculating'
Kim Yo-jong, powerful sister of North Korean leader, lashes out at US President Biden over his blunt warning that North Korean nuclear aggression would result in end of its regime.
“When we consider that this expression was personally used by the president of the US, our most hostile adversary, it is threatening rhetoric for which he should be prepared for far too great an after-storm,” Kim Yo-jong says. / Photo: AP Archive
April 29, 2023

The powerful sister of North Korea's leader has lobbed personal insults toward US President Joe Biden and vowed her country would stage more displays of its military might in response to a new US-South Korean deal to intensify nuclear deterrence to counter the North's nuclear threat, which she insisted shows their "extreme" hostility toward Pyongyang.

Kim Yo-jong lashed out at Biden on Saturday over his blunt warning that North Korean nuclear aggression would result in the end of its regime, calling Biden senile and "too miscalculating and irresponsibly brave."

However, she said the North wouldn't simply dismiss his words as a "nonsensical remark from the person in his dotage."

In her comments published on state media, she said the US-South Korean deal during South Korean leader Yoon Suk-yeol's summit with Biden reflected the allies' "most hostile and aggressive will of action" against the North and will push regional peace and security into "more serious danger."

'Second mission of nuclear war deterrent'

Kim, who is one of her brother's [Kim Jong-un] top foreign policy officials, said the summit further strengthened the North's conviction to enhance its nuclear arms capabilities.

She said it would be especially important for the North to perfect the "second mission of the nuclear war deterrent," in an apparent reference to the country's escalatory nuclear doctrine that calls for preemptive nuclear strikes over a broad range of scenarios where it may perceive its leadership as under threat.

"When we consider that this expression was personally used by the president of the US, our most hostile adversary, it is threatening rhetoric for which he should be prepared for far too great an after-storm," she said.

"The more the enemies are dead set on staging nuclear war exercises, and the more nuclear assets they deploy in the vicinity of the Korean Peninsula, the stronger the exercise of our right to self-defence will become in direct proportion to them."

North Korea has long described the United States' regular military exercises with South Korea as invasion rehearsals, although the allies described those drills as defensive.

Nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang have derailed since 2019 over disagreements in exchanging the release of crippling US-led sanctions against the North and the North's steps to wind down its nuclear weapons programme.

