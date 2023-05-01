Türkiye has carried out the evacuation of 124 more nationals from violence-hit Sudan, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said.

AC-130 aircraft of the Turkish Air Force brought Turkish nationals to the capital Ankara safely, the ministry said early on Monday in a post on Twitter along with a video clip showing people embarking on the plane.

On Friday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said a total of 1,834 people, 249 of whom are citizens of 19 different countries, were evacuated from conflict-torn Sudan.

At least 528 people have been killed and more than 4,500 injured in fighting between two rival generals in Sudan – army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commander Mohammed Hamdan “Hemedti” Dagalo – since April 15, according to Sudan's Health Ministry.