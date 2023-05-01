Secretary of State Antony Blinken has promised US support for the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan in separate conversations with the two countries' leaders over the weekend.

"Secretary Blinken shared his belief that peace was possible" during his phone call with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, said State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller in a statement on Sunday.

"He also expressed the United States’ deep concern that Azerbaijan's establishment of a checkpoint on the Lachin corridor undermines efforts to establish confidence in the peace process and emphasised the importance of reopening the Lachin corridor to commercial and private vehicles as soon as possible," Miller added.

Fresh talks

On Saturday, Miller said in a separate statement that Blinken also spoke with Armenia’s Prime Minster Nikol Pashinyan.