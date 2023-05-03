Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Russian strikes on Ukraine's southern Kherson region have killed 21 people and wounded dozens, Kiev said, as authorities introduced a curfew in the main city of Kherson starting Friday.

The strikes—which hit both the city and nearby villages—came as Ukraine prepares for a spring offensive.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the strikes hit "a railway station and a crossing, a house, a hardware store, a grocery supermarket and a gas station."

Kherson city—from which Russian forces withdrew last November—lies near the frontline in southern Ukraine.

"As of now, 21 people have been killed! 48 wounded!," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

1753 GMT — US announces new load of artillery ammo for Ukraine

The White House announced a new shipment of heavy artillery and rocket ammunition for Ukraine ahead of its planned offensive to push back Russian forces.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced "a new package of security assistance to help Ukraine continue to defend itself."

This includes ammunition for the highly accurate US-made HIMARS multiple rocket systems, "as well as additional howitzer, artillery and mortar rounds and anti-armour capabilities," she said.

Jean-Pierre cited "extensive work by the US government over the past few months to fulfill Ukraine’s request ahead of its planned counter-offensive."

1634 GMT — Zelenskyy denies Ukraine involvement in Kremlin attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has denied Kiev’s involvement in a drone attack on the Kremlin residence in the Russian capital Moscow earlier in the day.

"We are not attacking (Russian President Vladimir) Putin or Moscow," Zelenskyy said in a joint news conference during the Nordic Summit in the Finnish capital Helsinki. "

We are fighting on our own territory and defending our villages and cities. We have not attacked Putin. We will leave it to the tribunal."

1627 GMT — Russia's ex-leader Medvedev calls for 'elimination' of Zelenskyy

Russia's ex-president Dmitry Medvedev called for the "physical elimination" of Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy after Moscow accused Kiev of a drone attack on the Kremlin.

"After today's terrorist attack, there are no options left aside the physical elimination of Zelenskyy and his cabal," said Medvedev.

1340 GMT — Kiev and other Ukrainian regions announce air alerts

Kiev and some central and eastern Ukrainian regions announced air alerts, shortly after the Kremlin accused Ukraine of attacking the Kremlin with drones overnight in a failed attempt to kill President Vladimir Putin.

A senior Ukrainian presidential official denied the accusation and said it indicated Moscow was preparing a major "terrorist provocation."

1320 GMT — Ukraine says has 'nothing to do' with alleged Kremlin drone attack

Ukraine announced it had "nothing to do" with an alleged drone attack on the Kremlin, which Moscow said was a Ukrainian attempt on President Vladimir Putin's life.

"Ukraine has nothing to do with drone attacks on the Kremlin," presidential spokesman Mikhaylo Podolyak said.

"Ukraine does not attack the Kremlin because, firstly, that does not solve any military aims."

1140 GMT —Ukraine tried to kill Putin with drone attack on Kremlin: Russia

Russia has accused Ukraine of attacking the Kremlin with drones overnight in a failed attempt to kill President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin said Russia reserved the right to retaliate, and hardliners demanded swift retribution against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Two unmanned aerial vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin. As a result of timely actions taken by the military and special services with the use of radar warfare systems, the devices were put out of action," the Kremlin said in a statement.

1100 GMT — Zelenskyy in surprise visit to Finland for Nordic PM summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a surprise visit to Finland to participate in a summit gathering the leaders of the five Nordic nations, the Finnish presidency announced.

Zelenskyy is set to meet Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, whose country became NATO's newest member in April, to discuss "Ukraine's defence struggle."

The Ukrainian leader will also hold bilateral talks with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Norway's Jonas Gahr Store, Denmark's Mette Frederiksen and Iceland's Katrin Jakobsdottir.

1038 GMT — EU unveils ammo production plan

The European Union has presented a proposal to boost ammunition production in Europe to replace depleted stocks as it arms Ukraine in its war against Russia.

The European Commission put forward draft legislation that would pour $550 million (500 million euros) from the EU budget to increase ammunition production.

EU internal market commissioner Thierry Breton said he hoped the proposal would become law by the end of next month.

1029 GMT — Curfew, sabotage as Ukraine gears up for offensive

A city near the front line in southern Ukraine has announced a long curfew, and sabotage acts behind Russian lines intensified, as Ukraine prepares for a spring offensive against Russian troops.

Kherson, which was re-taken by Ukrainian troops in November, will be under curfew from Friday evening until Monday morning. The city will also be closed for entry and exit.

Regional officials said this was "for law enforcement officers to do their job," but similar long curfews have also been used in the past for troop and arms movements.

0956 GMT — New Zealand increases support for Ukraine