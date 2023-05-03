Türkiye, Russia, Iran, and the Syrian regime plan to hold a quadrilateral meeting on May 10 in Moscow, the Turkish foreign minister has announced.

In a televised interview on Wednesday, Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed the need for cooperation in fighting terrorist organizations, underlining that Ankara had "no eye on Syrian territories."

Asked about whether Türkiye will pledge to withdraw its troops from northern Syria at the talks, Cavusoglu said such a move could be implemented as a final step once Syria maintains complete stability.

Last December, the defence ministers and intelligence chiefs of Türkiye, Russia, and the Syrian regime met in Moscow and agreed to continue tripartite meetings to ensure stability in Syria and the wider region.

Iran was also included in the talks, with Türkiye saying earlier that Ankara would be "pleased if Iran is involved in this process."

On Sudan unrest

On the ongoing violence in Sudan, Cavusoglu said Türkiye has so far evacuated at least 2,061 people, including 1,763 Turkish nationals, from the country amid weeks of fighting between the army and a paramilitary group.

A military plane would be used to pull Turkish health personnel out of Sudan, he said, adding that Türkiye's Embassy in the capital Khartoum would be temporarily relocated to Port Sudan, from which evacuations would take place.

"Together with the African Union and Ethiopia, we strive for a permanent cease-fire in Sudan. In addition to phone calls, there will also be higher-level contacts in the coming days, as well as face-to-face meetings," Cavusoglu said.

Hundreds have been killed, while thousands injured in the fighting between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 15, according to Sudan’s Health Ministry.

