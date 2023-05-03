Burkina Faso's defence minister has denounced what he said was an "international coalition" lined up against his country and alleged there had been violations of the country's airspace.

The country's intelligence agency said an April massacre of civilians — which some rights groups have blamed on the army — was carried out by militant fighters dressed as soldiers.

Colonel Kassoum Coulibaly, appointed by the military junta running the country, also echoed on Wednesday the denials by the new regime's leader, Captain Ibrahim Traore, that the Russian mercenary force Wagner was operating there.

"A lot of people think it's the Russians who are guiding us," said Coulibaly. "But the Burkinabe aren't children."

Russia, he insisted, was not setting the rules, and "gives us nothing".

He said that the people of Burkina Faso were contributing to the war effort against the militant insurgency in the country.

"There is no Wagner here."

Coulibaly was speaking in Ouagadougou at a meeting with union representatives and leaders of other civil society groups.

He suggested that the international coalition aligned against the country — the members of which he did not identify — was responding to the country's closer ties with Russia since the coup last September that brought the military to power.

But the country only asked for what it needed, he insisted.

"We don't need anyone to send us a single foreign soldier," he insisted. "We have our VDP," he added, referring to the Volunteers for the Defence of the Fatherland [VDP], an auxiliary force.