Thursday, May 4, 2023

Technical personnel from Türkiye, Russia, Ukraine, and the United Nations will meet on May 5 to discuss a deal that allows the exports of Ukrainian grains on the Black Sea, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said.

"We continue our efforts to ensure that the grain initiative continues in a fast, safe, and planned manner. We got the impression from discussions that these efforts will produce positive results," Akar said.

Ankara is working to extend the deal that will expire on May 18. Friday's meeting would be technical and it would be followed up by a deputy ministers' meeting next week, a Turkish defence ministry statement cited Akar as saying.

1727 GMT —Transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia 'massive': experts

Hundreds of thousands of children may have been transferred to Russia since 2015 after Moscow annexed Crimea, international experts probing the "massive" assimilation of Ukrainian minors said.

A mission of three experts, established under the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), said it found that "numerous and overlapping violations of the rights of the children deported to the Russian Federation have taken place".

"It seems there is a plan to assimilate them (children) on a massive scale," one of the experts, Veronika Bilkova, told reporters.

"The lowest estimates that we have been able to find put this number at at least 20,000 children... But both Russian sources and Ukrainian sources indicate numbers which are 10 or even more times higher. So we are really speaking about a massive phenomenon," Bilkova said.

1513 GMT — Ukraine arrests Odessa mayor in corruption case

Ukraine's anti-corruption bureau has said in a statement that it arrested Gennadiy Trukhanov, who has led the historic port since 2014.

Kiev has struggled to rid itself of corruption, one of the declared aims of the 2014 Maidan revolution, with authorities for years vowing to stamp it out in efforts to join the EU.

Trukhanov is accused of "misappropriating budget funds of over 92 million Ukrainian hryvnia (2.2 million euros) as a result of a scheme to purchase" a bankrupt factory at a "twice inflated price."

The case has been dragging on for two years, becoming one of the main corruption investigations in Ukraine.

1315 GMT— EU warns Russia not to use drone 'attack' to escalate war

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has warned Moscow to not use an alleged drone attack that it said targeted the Kremlin to escalate its war in Ukraine.

"This is what worries us: this can be used to justify more conscription of people, more soldiers, more attacks on Ukraine."

Borrell said he had heard Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy deny that Ukraine was behind the attack, which Russia said occurred in the early hours of Wednesday.

Borrell said: "I listened to President Zelenskyy; President Zelenskyy said clearly Ukraine is not involved in the attacks, that they are defending their country, but they are fighting on their soil, that they are not attacking Russian soil."

1246 GMT - Turkish parliament speaker calls for cease-fire between Russia, Ukraine

"The war left behind hundreds of thousands of dead and wounded, devastated cities, millions of people displaced from their homes and a completely paralyzed Black Sea.

"... Our hope is that this war, which is one of the worst wars the Black Sea has ever seen, ends with a lasting and just peace before it causes more loss of life, destruction and damage," Mustafa Sentop said at a summit in the capital Ankara.

The 30th Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) of parliament speakers had gathered under the theme, Common Geography, Common Vision, Common Future.

"I once again call on the parties to a cease-fire and invite them to a lasting peace," Türkiye's parliament speaker said.

1243 GMT - Ukraine 'realistic' about not joining NATO during war: Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine was "realistic" that it would not be able to join NATO while still fighting Russia, after meeting Dutch and Belgian Prime Ministers Mark Rutte and Alexander De Croo.

Zelenskyy made a surprise visit to the Netherlands a day after meeting Nordic leaders in Finland to drum up support ahead of Ukraine's awaited counter-offensive against Russia.

Earlier in the day he visited the International Criminal Court, where he insisted on creating a special tribunal for Ukraine, rather than a so-called "hybrid court."

1236 GMT - Russian TV shows Putin in the Kremlin for first time since drone attack

Russian television on Thursday showed President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin for the first time since a drone attack that Moscow said was a Ukrainian assassination attempt.

State television showed Putin with Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, saying the meeting was inside the Kremlin.

1154 GMT - US envoy asks Hungary to focus on Ukraine war, not 'fake' issues

Hungary should focus on the war in Ukraine and not "fake" issues, the US ambassador told AFP news agency, as American and European conservatives on Thursday denounced "the virus of wokeism" at a meeting in Budapest.

Budapest is hosting the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) for a second straight year which is being attended mostly by US and European conservatives.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban lashed out against the "virus of wokeism" propagated by "Western liberals" at the gathering, boasting he had "the antidote".

Orban also called for the return of Donald Trump to the White House.

1141 GMT - White House says Kremlin 'lying' about US role in drone attack

The White House on Wednesday denied any involvement in an alleged drone attack on the Kremlin, after Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused Washington of guiding Ukraine to launch the assault.

"We had nothing to do with this," said John Kirby, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, on MSNBC.

"Peskov is just lying there, pure and simple," he added.

1049 GMT - Zelenskyy insists on creation of special court over Russian aggression

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a special tribunal must be created to hold Russia to account for its "crime of aggression".

"There should be responsibility for this crime. And this can only be enforced by the tribunal," he told diplomats and officials at the International Criminal Court, which has issued an arrest warrant for Russia's Vladimir Putin over a war crime charge.

"Only one Russian crime led to all of these crimes: this is the crime of aggression, the start of evil, the primary crime. There should be responsibility for this crime," he said in his speech.

"That's why we insist on the tribunal creation."

0824 GMT - Russia, Ukraine report drone attacks as Zelenskyy visits ICC

Kiev and Moscow have reported drone attacks, including two that sparked fires in Russian oil refineries in Krasnodar and Rostov, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited The Hague to lobby for more support.

According to Ukrainian authorities, Russia fired two dozen combat drones at Ukraine, striking a university campus in the Black Sea city of Odessa and attacking the capital Kiev for the third time in four days.

No casualties were reported in the overnight strikes.