Mexico slams USAID funds as 'interventionist'
President Lopez Obrador says USAID’s funding to organisations opposed to his government is "interventionist act", calling on Biden administration to intervene, according to a letter presented to media.
Lopez Obrador did not specify which Mexican groups the US should stop funding.  / Photo: AFP
May 4, 2023

Mexico's president has asked his US counterpart Joe Biden to stop the United States Agency for International Development [USAID] from funding groups hostile to his government, according to a letter presented to journalists, echoing previous Mexican criticism of US interventionism.

"The US government, specifically through USAID, has for some time been financing organisations openly against the legal and legitimate government I represent," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in the letter on Wednesday.

"This is clearly an interventionist act, contrary to international law and the relations which should prevail between free and sovereign states."

He did not specify which Mexican groups the US should stop funding, but he has in the past accused several media organisations of being part of a conservative movement against his government.

The letter calls for Biden's intervention, saying the US State Department in recent days announced that USAID would increase its funding toward such organisations.

Mexico in 2021 had sent a similar letter asking USAID to withdraw funding allocated to non-governmental organisations critical of its government.

A spokesperson for USAID on Wednesday stressed the United States and Mexico's "deep partnership."

"We are committed to working with a variety of local partners, including civil society, to drive inclusive, sustainable, locally-led development," the spokesperson said, noting that "USAID also partners with Mexico's development agency AMEXCID" on migration issues.

Article 19, MCCI

Lopez Obrador has previously criticised USAID-backed free speech group Article 19 as well as Mexicans against Corruption and Impunity [MCCI], which for years has reported on alleged corruption and lack of transparency in the current and previous administrations.

The State Department, MCCI and Article 19 did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The latest letter comes days after Lopez Obrador backed a proposal to scrap Mexico's freedom of information body, INAI.

Lopez Obrador argues that many autonomous bodies are biased against him and waste public funds.

On Tuesday, the US launched a new program intended to defend journalists around the world from legal threats.

The State Department has said there are credible reports of restrictions on free expression and media in Mexico — the deadliest country for journalists last year.

The US has proposed a $63.1 billion 2024 budget for the State Department and USAID, which it says "will make it possible for us to continue to promote US national interests and lead the world in tackling global challenges."

At loggerheads

The Mexican president has recently been at loggerheads with the US on several issues.

He has accused the Pentagon of spying on his government following the leak of sensitive documents in the US.

He also blames the US for the fentanyl crisis, which causes about 70,000 deaths per year in the latter, saying this is "America's problem."

Recently, he denounced the charges against former president Donald Trump, calling them a "smear campaign" used to hurt his 2024 election bid.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
