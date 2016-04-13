Defence officials from the Philippines and Vietnam will meet this week to discuss possible joint exercises and navy patrols, military sources said.

Countries will shore up a new alliance between states locked in maritime rows with China.

Ties have strengthened between Philippines and Vietnam as China's assertiveness intensified as China buildup rapidly man-made islands in the Spratly archipelago where Vietnam and the Philippines lay claim.

Both states are also on the receiving end of a renewed charm offensive by the United States, which is holding joint military exercises in the Philippines which US Defense Secretary Ash Carter will attend this week.

Vietnam and the Philippines would discuss patrols and exercises, but a deal this week was unlikely, a senior military official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

"These are initial discussions," he said. "These may take time but we would like to move to the next level."

Naval patrols between the Philippines and United States were proposed by Manila in January. They could happen within a year, a foreign ministry official said.

"The two sides are still talking about this," the official told Reuters.