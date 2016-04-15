The United States Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter said on Friday that he will visit a US warship in Philippine-claimed waters of the hotly contested South China Sea.

"Later today, I will visit the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis, sailing in the South China Sea, after some of its sailors and Marines participated with you in Balikatan," Carter said in Manila.

Carter will visit an aircraft carrier transiting the disputed South China Sea where China has been increasingly asserting its territorial claims which is believed to have huge deposits of oil and gas.

The secretary made a similar visit to another warship in November that was crossing the South China Sea.

Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have claims to parts of the waters, through which about $5 trillion in trade is shipped every year.

"With each Balikatan and each cruise by the Stennis, with each new multilateral exercise and each new defence agreement, we add a stitch to the fabric of the region's security network," Carter said in prepared remarks.

"This is the network - peaceful, principled, and inclusive - America continues to stand for, and stand with."

"Balikatan" is the name of joint US-Philippines exercises in Manila.

The US conducted its "freedom of navigation" patrols in the area which is sailing within 12-nautical mile territorial limits around disputed islands controlled by China to underscore its right to navigate the seas.