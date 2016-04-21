Volkswagen AG and the US Justice Department have reached a deal in principle to address excess diesel emissions in nearly 600,000 polluting vehicles that will include buyback offers and a possible fix, a federal judge in San Francisco said on Thursday.

US Judge Charles Breyer said the settlement is expected to include a buyback offer for 482,000 2.0-litre vehicles and a possible fix if regulators agree on it, or the cancellation of an outstanding lease.

Two people briefed on the matter and several analysts say VW may have to spend more than $10 billion to comply with the US agreement.

The settlement is a major step toward the German automaker's efforts to move past the issue that first came to light in September when VW admitted to using sophisticated secret software in its cars to cheat exhaust emissions tests, unleashing a scandal dubbed Dieselgate in the media.

The US settlement will include an environmental remediation fund to address excess emissions and additional "substantial compensation" to owners to sell back or have their vehicles fixed, Breyer said.

The deal is expected to settle more than 600 class action civil suits filed in US courts.

VW said in a statement it "has reached an agreement on the basic features of a settlement with the class action plaintiffs in the lawsuit in San Francisco. This agreement will be incorporated into a comprehensive settlement in the coming weeks."

VW said the deal "will have no legal bearing on proceedings outside of the United States."

The US government and Volkswagen have until June 21 to complete a final "consent decree" that will face public comment and need judicial approval before taking effect, the judge said. VW will commit additional funds to "promote other green automotive technologies," Breyer said.

'Winning back the trust'

"Volkswagen is committed to winning back the trust of its customers, its dealers, its regulators and all of America," said VW lawyer Robert Giuffra. The agreements are "an important step forward on the road to making things right," Giuffra added.