WORLD
5 MIN READ
Cuba to lift sea ban for citizens
Cuba says it will lift cruise ship ban for its citizens, clearing way for US cruise ship voyage next week
Cuba to lift sea ban for citizens
People take selfies in front of the cruise ship MSC Opera in Havana, Cuba on January 13, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 22, 2016

Cuba said on Friday it would lift a ban on Cuban-born citizens entering and leaving the Caribbean island by commercial vessels, opening the way for US cruise operator Carnival Corp to set sail for the country from Miami next week.

The decision is a sign that steps to normalise relations between the two countries continue despite anti-US rhetoric from Cuba's leaders seeking to reassure hardliners following US President Barack Obama's historic visit to the island.

Carnival's May 1 cruise, the first from the United States to the Communist-run country since the 1959 revolution, was thrown into doubt when the company triggered a backlash in Miami by refusing Cuban-Americans passage due to a Cold War-era law.

A statement carried by state-run media said starting April 26, Cuban citizens would be authorised "independently of their migratory status to enter and leave as passengers and crews of cruise ships."

"We are extremely pleased. We want to extend our sincere appreciation to Cuba and to our team who worked so hard to help make this happen," Carnival Chief Executive Arnold Donald said in a statement.

The new rules follow measures four years ago to make it easier for Cubans to travel, perhaps the biggest political reform in the Communist-run country prior to the detente announced by President Raul Castro and Obama in 2014.

Obama has made it easier for US citizens to travel to Cuba, but has not totally lifted restrictions.

"These measures contrast with the prohibition on US citizens freely traveling to Cuba," the Cuban statement said.

The announcement follows a Communist Party congress earlier this week, where Castro warned Cubans to be alert to US attempts to weaken their socialist system but also vowed to improve living standards.

"One thing is revolutionary rhetoric to reassure the Party faithful, another thing is business," said Richard Feinberg, a Cuba expert and former national security advisor to US President Bill Clinton.

"For the US, the goal is to re-integrate Cuba into the global economy. For the Cuban government, the goal is to raise living standards of the population - and retain political power."

Recommended

The looser rules will also make it possible for Cubans to work for cruise and cargo lines, opening new possible careers after years of restrictions on setting foot on boats without special permission.

In other measure aimed at easing hardship, the government lowered food prices in state-run stores from Friday.

Fishing, yachts

The waters between the two countries have been the scene of mass migration, hijacking and invasion attempts in the past, leading Cuba to ban boat travel without a permit.

Restrictions on traveling by air were lifted years ago, triggering a surge in visits by Cuban-Americans to their families, bringing with them money and goods.

Still, Cuban-Americans require a permit from Cuba to visit the island.

"There remains much to do in normalising the interconnection with the Cuban diaspora," said Carlos Saladrigas, a Cuban American businessman who supports detente.

The Cuban statement on Friday said authorities were also reviewing a ban on citizens from boarding recreational vessels such as fishing boats and yachts.

Carnival received US approval last year to sail, and the green light from Havana a day after Obama's visit in March.

Protests in Miami, where the company is based, a discrimination suit and criticism by Secretary of State John Kerry led Carnival to start accepting bookings from Cuban-Americans earlier this month.

The company said it would postpone if necessary, but also expressed confidence Cuba would rescind the law before its first 'Fathom' adventure, expected to begin sailing to three Cuban cities every fortnight from May 1.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit