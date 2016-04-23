The death toll from Ecuador's 7.8 magnitude earthquake rose to 602 on Friday.

The nation's residents were scared by dozens of aftershocks rocking cities and towns, although there wasn't any further damage.

Almost 12,500 people were injured and 130 others were missing after the devastating quake on Saturday, emergency management authorities said in a bulletin.

Survivors were shaken again late on Thursday night. An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck off Ecuador's coast about 100 km north-northwest of Portoviejo and at a depth of 10 km.

"When it started to shake last night we started to pray," said Alex Bachon, 43, a construction worker repairing damage from Saturday's quake at a hotel in Guayaquil. "I have never seen anything like this, it's been so bad."

The country's geology institute reported that, there were more than 70 aftershocks throughout Thursday night and Friday. There have been a total of 700 aftershocks since Saturday's quake.

The tremors will continue for several weeks, emergency management official Ricardo Penaherrera warned on Friday, and he called on Ecuadoreans to stay calm.

Survivors in the quake zone were receiving food, water and medicine from the government and scores of foreign aid workers.