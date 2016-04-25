At least 23 people have died and dozens of others fell ill in central Pakistan after eating sweets which police suspect were tainted with pesticides, officials said on Monday.

Umar Hayat, a resident of the Karor Lal Esan area in Punjab province, bought the baked confectionery on April 17 to distribute among friends and family after the birth of his grandson.

But their celebrations turned out to be short-lived when ten people died on the same day.

"The death toll from consumption of the sweets has now risen to 23, and 52 people are still being treated at various hospitals," said local police official Munir Ahmed on Monday.

He said the dead included the baby boy's father and seven of his uncles.