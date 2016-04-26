A total of 11 people have been killed between 2013 and 2016 on construction projects for the Rio Olympics, according to officials.

The fatalities are detailed in a report by Brazil's labour office.

"It's a frightening number," said Robson Leite, an inspector for the labour office in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

He compared the toll in a single city to the eight killed during construction of sites for the 2014 World Cup, hosted by Brazil.