Papua New Guinea's High Commissioner to Australia Charles Lepani said on Thursday talks would take place early next week, but responsibility for what to do with the refugees in detention centres in the country rested with Australia which has remained firm against taking any of them.

Australia has sought urgent talks with Papua New Guinea about the fate of 900 asylum seekers after PNG announced the closure of the island detention centre after its Supreme Court ruled it illegal, adding further controversy to Australia's hard-line immigration policies in the midst of a general election campaign.

PNG's decision to close the facility on Manus Island, which follows the surprise ruling that the centre is illegal, is a significant blow to Australia's hardline immigration policies which have received on-going criticism for its harsh and inhuman conditions.

Lepani said the Manus centre, where detainees include around 400 men who have been deemed to be genuine refugees, was never intended to be a long-term holding facility and claimed Australia allowed things to "drag on" intentionally.

"This was the original proposal, to process these people, not have them detained for such a lengthy place of time," Lepani told Australian Broadcasting Corp Radio. "This is Australia's responsibility."

Australian Human Rights Commissioner Gillian Triggs said Australia was increasingly out of step with international norms and PNG could bring Australia before the International Court of Justice to sort out the matter.

"The conditions on both Manus and Nauru are dangerous and unsustainable for legal and ethical reasons," Triggs said.

The number of asylum seekers trying to reach Australia is small compared with the millions arriving in Europe and border security has long been deemed an issue of political exaggeration in Australia. It will likely continue to be a key feature in campaigning ahead of the country's July elections.