Magnitude 7.0 earthquake hits Vanuatu coast
Magnitude 7.0 earthquake hits Vanuatu coast
A seismic monitor seen in an undated photo. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 28, 2016

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit the Pacific nation of Vanuatu early Friday, the United States Geological Survey said, with a tsunami warning issued.

The quake, which occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres (six miles) was originally measured at 7.3-magnitude by the National Tsunami Warning Center (NTWC).

It was centered about 60 miles (95 km) southeast of the town of Santo, USGS said.

"Hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within 300 km of the epicentre along the coast of Vanuatu," the NTWC said.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
