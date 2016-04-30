WORLD
2 MIN READ
US condemns PYD parading dead FSA fighters in northern Syria
State Department spokesman says US condemns PYD parading dead bodies of FSA fighters in northern Syria
US condemns PYD parading dead FSA fighters in northern Syria
US State Department Spokesman Mark Toner. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
April 30, 2016

The US on Friday strongly condemned a video that shows the PKK terrorist group's Syrian wing the PYD, parade the corpses of Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters in Afrin, Syria.

"While we can't authenticate it 100 percent, we, without hesitation, strongly condemn this kind of behavior that it depicts and believe that it only serves to heighten tensions between those groups in western Syria," State Department spokesman Mark Toner said.

"This fighting has to stop," Toner said. "It's destabilizing, to say the least. It's counterproductive."

On Thursday, videos on social media showed members of the PYD transporting bodies of FSA members in an open top trailer after they had been killed in clashes in northern Syria.

Recommended

Local sources said the terrorist PYD group repelled the FSA and it brought about 50 dead bodies of FSA members to Afrin, which is close to Ayn-Dakna village in Tel Rifaat, 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the Turkish border.

A resident in Afrin told Anadolu Agency that the PYD transported the bodies in an open top trailer.   The authenticity of the footage could not be independently verified.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch had previously said that the PYD's armed wing, the YPG, committed war crimes in Syria.

SOURCE:TRT World, AA
Explore
Police fire tear gas on pro-Palestine protesters near Israeli Embassy in Athens
Morocco signs anti-corruption deal following nationwide protests
Ecuador detains five after attack on President Noboa's car
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad