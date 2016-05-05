Ecuadorian immigrants demand the US administration to provide their fellow citizens living in the US without necessary documents to be provided residency and work permits while the South American country recovers from last month's devastating earthquake.

A group of Ecuadorian activists living in Los Angeles joined similar calls by Democratic lawmakers and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who asked the administration to designate temporary protected status for Ecuadorians in the US days after the quake.

A group of 32 Democratic lawmakers signed a letter asking the Obama administration for Ecuador to be added to the list of more than a dozen countries eligible for the status since the quake flattened entire towns along its Pacific coast.

On April 16, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Ecuador killing more than 650 people, injuring 16,000 and causing severe damage to infrastructure.

The US periodically grants temporary protected status to countries that is ravaged by war or natural disasters, such as Nepal following a 2015 earthquake.

Under the program, immigrants can get work permits but not green cards and are not allowed to bring relatives to live in the US.