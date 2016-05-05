TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Israel detains Turkish party's leader, officials in Tel Aviv
Israeli authorities detain Mustafa Destici, who is the leader of Turkey's Grand Unity Party, and other party officials in the Tel Aviv airport.
Israel detains Turkish party's leader, officials in Tel Aviv
The Grand Unity Party (BBP) leader Mustafa Destici speaks to Turkish press following his delegation's arrival in Istanbul, Turkey on May 5, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 5, 2016

Israeli police detained on Thursday morning the leader of a Turkish party and its high-ranking officials in Tel Aviv airport, Turkish media accounts have reported.

The Grand Unity Party (BBP) leader Mustafa Destici, his wife, and two party officials were briefly detained by the police when they were at the airport on their way back to Turkey.

Israeli authorities took testimonies of the party officials for no declared reason according to the official Twitter account of the party.

Destici and his party delegation visited Jerusalem for the holy Miraj night and they stayed there for four days. They visited Jerusalem's holy places, which are regarded sacred by Muslims worldwide. One of these places is the location Prophet Muhammad ascended to heaven from according to the Islamic faith, and this occurrence is remembered by Muslims on the holy Miraj night.

Recommended

Destici has previously visited the Gaza Strip which could be a reason for his detention, media accounts have speculated.

Israel has been known for arbitrary detentions and interrogations of foreign nationals in the occupied territories based on their Muslim names or affiliations.

The BBP, which is an offshoot of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), is not represented in the Turkish Parliament and has distinguished itself with its conservative and nationalistic views.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan