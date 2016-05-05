Air strikes on a Syrian refugee camp in the north of the country have killed at least 30 people and wounded dozens, the head of Turkish charity IHH, Abdussalam Shareef, told TRTWorld.

The incident occurred near Sarmada in northern Idlib Province, close to the Turkish border.

Exclusive footage obtained by TRTWorld depicts scenes of chaos as civilians in the makeshift camp flee for safety shortly after the incident.

It is still uncertain whether the air strikes were carried out by regime forces or Russian warplanes.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, women and children are among the dead, and the death toll is expected to rise because of the number of seriously injured people.

"There were two aerial strikes that hit this makeshift camp for refugees who have taken refuge from fighting in southern Aleppo and Palmyra. The camp took two direct hits. I heard many tents were on fire," Abu Ibrahim al Sarmadi, an activist from the nearby town of Atmeh - who has been speaking to people near the affected camp - told Reuters.

He said people who were wounded in the attack were rushed to the Bab al Hawa border crossing for treatment in Turkey.

US condemnation

Meanwhile, White House spokesman Josh Earneston Thursday condemned the air strikes on the refugee camp.