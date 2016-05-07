Saudi Arabia, the world's largest crude oil exporter, on Saturday appointed Khalid al Falih, chairman of the state oil giant Saudi Aramco, as its new energy minister, replacing Ali al Naimi, who had held the post since 1995.

The change is unlikely to mean a shift in Saudi oil policy, which is being crafted to a large degree by Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who oversees the kingdom's energy and economic policies, and involves building consensus among top royals based on the advice of senior technocrats.

Since 2014, Saudi Arabia has led OPEC through a new survival-of-the-fittest strategy aimed at defending market share rather than reducing production to support oil prices. Riyadh believes that cheap crude alone can balance the market by stimulating demand and shutting down high-cost producers.

Falih's appointment, part of a major economic shakeup, is only likely to strengthen this strategy rather than lead to any change in thinking, analysts say.

"The oil policy is not Naimi's personal policy, it is the kingdom's policy," said Richard Mallinson, senior analyst at Energy Aspects.