Ten countries secure places in Eurovision final
Ten countries won enough support at Eurovision Song Contest's first semi-final to compete in upcoming final in Sweden.
Swedish artist Frans (C) who will perform the song 'If I Were Sorry' in the Eurovision Song Contest is photographed during a press conference after his first rehearsal in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 03, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 11, 2016

Ten countries have secured their place in Saturday's Eurovision Song Contest final in Stockholm, joining host Sweden as well as automatic qualifiers France, Italy, Germany, Great Britain and Spain in the last stage of the popular annual competition.

Artists from Azerbaijan, Russia, The Netherlands, Hungary, Croatia, Austria, Armenia, Czech Republic, Cyprus and Malta qualified in Tuesday's semi-final.

A second semi-final takes place on Thursday. A total of 26 countries will compete at the weekend final at Stockholm's Globe arena. The contest - known for its kitsch pop music and flamboyant costumes - was watched by nearly 200 million people last year.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
