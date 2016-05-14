Leaders of Lake Chad countries along with French President Francois Hollande, US Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond have gathered in the Nigerian capital Abuja on Saturday in order to discuss a way of defeating Boko Haram.

The world's deadliest terrorist group, Boko Haram, has killed nearly 20,000 people, captured more than a thousand school girls and threatens the whole Lake Chad region.

Despite vital gains made since the last summit two years ago in Paris, officials agree that not enough has been done to eradicate the rising treat.

After the group gained control of territories in northeastern Nigeria in 2014, the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) was re-activated by Lake Chad countries, Nigeria, Chad, Cameroon, Niger and Benin, in order to stop Boko Haram attacks which spread to the whole region.

The MNJTF has succeeded in pushing Boko Haram out of territories the group had captured. However, the militant group still has a presence in the northeastern Sambisa Forests.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said the Lake Chad Basin Commission has estimated over $1 billion is needed in the near future to further develop the region.

Analysts say that the lack of development in the region is a key factor in recruitment of improvised young people to Boko Haram.

British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said that the countries shaken by the violence have to win "the hearts and minds of those terrorised by Boko Haram" as the conflict is "a generational struggle against an evil that will destroy us if we do not destroy it."

French President Francois Hollande (L) speaks next to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari during a joint press conference following the 2nd Regional Security Summit in Abuja on May 14, 2016.