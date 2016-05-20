At least three people have been killed in an attack on a mosque in Mwanza, the north-western city of Tanzania, police said on Friday.

Nearly 15 young people with face masks, machetes and axes stormed the mosque at 8pm local time (1700 GMT) on Thursday evening, said Mwanza Police Commander Ahmed Msangi during the press conference.

Msangi stated that the attackers targeted worshipers in the mosque.

A motive or the reason behind the attacks and killings is not yet know.