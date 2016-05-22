Mourad Laachraoui, 21, whose elder brother was one of the two suicide bombers who attacked Brussels Airport in March, will represent Belgium at the Rio Olympics this summer.

On Friday Laachraoui was crowned the European Taekwondo champion and will now represent his country in Taekwondo in the world's most prestigious sporting competition.

Two months ago his brother Najim, 24, blew himself up at Brussels Airport in an act of terrorism that killed 32 people.