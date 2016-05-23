At least 17 schoolgirls were killed when a fire broke out in a boarding school dormitory in northern Thailand, police said on Monday.

The fire broke out late on Sunday while the schoolgirls aged between five to 12 were sleeping at the Christian school dormitory in the northern province of Chiang Rai. The dormitory is for girls from the region's poor hill-tribe villages.

"Most of the losses were because the children were asleep," said district police chief Colonel Prayad Singsin. "Those that got out were awake," he said.

The police chief said that the cause of the fire could not be ascertained.

The two-storey wooden structure, which caught fire Sunday night, housed 38 girls, most of them belonging to the area's ethnic minorities. Fifteen girls escaped the incident uninjured. Some of the students were not asleep when the fire broke out. They raised the alarm to alert others, said Rewat Wassana, manager of the Pithakkaiat Witthaya School, to which the dormitory is attached.

The kindergarten and primary school in Wiang Pa Pao district, just outside the city of Chiang Rai, has about 400 day students and boarders. It is about 800 kilometres (500 miles) north of Bangkok.