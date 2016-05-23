Hundreds of motorists were caught in long queues across France as protesters blockaded the country's oil refineries and fuel depots in opposition to the government's labour reforms.

The action by the General Confederation of Labour (CGT) and Workers' Force (FO) unions was the latest in three months of strikes against a draft law that has set the Socialist government against some of its traditional supporters and sometimes descended into violence.

French oil and gas company Total, which operates five of the eight refineries in France, has started the process of shutting down three, at Normandy, Donges and Feyzin, while its Grandpuits refinery was running at minimum output.

Rival Exxon Mobil said the strike has not affected output at its two refineries, but striking workers had blockaded the oil terminal at Fos-sur-Mer in Southern France.

Oil sector workers in the CGT, which is France's biggest trade union, and at the third biggest FO, said on Monday they planned to intensify the action until the government withdraws a labour reform law, because they say it will hurt workers.

"It is clear that the dissatisfaction with the law is unwavering," the unions said in a statement.

As part of efforts to force the government to withdraw the bill, the union launched a strike at the Fos-Lavera oil terminals on Monday.

Pascal Galéoté, CGT Secretary General at Marseille port said, "No ship is operating at the installations."

The government said 1,500 of the country's 12,000 petrol stations had run dry at the weekend, but did not have up-to-date figures for how many had no fuel Monday.

Burning Tyres

CGT official Eric Sellini said activists had blockaded 189 fuel depots for several days, though police had since cleared protesters from some of them.

He was unable to say how many were still blocked.

To add to the disruption, tailbacks were building up at those stations still open, slowing traffic on the surrounding roads.