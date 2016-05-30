It is unclear if the baby was a boy or girl. No one knows his or her name yet. But the child was not more than a year old. The rescue worker who pulled the lifeless body out of the water says it looked like a doll with its arms outstretched. Nothing is known about the parents, or even if they are still alive.

This photograph of a drowned refugee baby in the arms of a German rescue worker was distributed on Monday by a humanitarian organisation aiming to persuade European authorities to ensure safe passage for migrants, after hundreds are feared to have drowned in the Mediterranean last week.

The baby was pulled from the sea on Friday after a wooden boat capsized. Forty-five bodies arrived in the southern Italian port of Reggio Calabria on Sunday aboard an Italian navy ship, which picked up 135 survivors from the same incident.

German humanitarian organisation Sea-Watch, operating a rescue boat in the sea between Libya and Italy, distributed the picture.

In an email, the rescuer, who gave his name as Martin and did not want his family name published, said he had spotted the baby in the water "like a doll, arms outstretched."

"I took hold of the forearm of the baby and pulled the light body protectively into my arms at once, as if it were still alive ... It held out its arms with tiny fingers into the air, the sun shone into its bright, friendly but motionless eyes."

The rescuer, a father of three and by profession a music therapist, added: "I began to sing to comfort myself and to give some kind of expression to this incomprehensible, heart-rending moment. Just six hours ago this child was alive."