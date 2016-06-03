WORLD
1 MIN READ
US presidential race enters tense phase
Scuffles broke out between Trump supporters and hundreds of protesters at a rally in California. Hilary Clinton declares Trump unfit for the White House.
US presidential race enters tense phase
Victor Cristobal (C), of San Jose, chants during a demonstration outside a campaign rally for Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump in San Jose, California, / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 3, 2016

Supporters of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump are facing backlash against his controversial statements.

There was a confrontation between his supporters and opponents at a rally in San Jose, California.

These clashes coincide with escalating attacks on Trump by Democratic presidential candidate Hilary Clinton

Recommended

The tense environment has become routine for Trump's campaign. He was forced to abandon a rally in Chicago in March after clashes between his supporters and protesters.

"We are going to build that wall, don't even think about it," Trump said in reaction to hundreds of those who staged a protest against him, while waving Mexican flags, on Thursday, in California. In response to his resolve, his supporters chanted "build that wall."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit