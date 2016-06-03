Hundreds of refugees and migrants were rescued from a sinking boat on Friday in a massive operation off the island of Crete, the Greek coastguard said. They recovered at least four bodies.

Coastguard spokesman Nikos Lagadianos said at least 340 people had been rescued, but the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said the vessel "is believed to have left Africa with at least 700 migrants on board."

That means hundreds of refugees are still not accounted for by the authorities.

Last week, the UN's refugee agency confirmed more than 800 refugees drowned in three separate shipwrecks in the Mediterranean Sea during the course of the week. The boats, carrying refugees attempting to cross into Europe from Africa, reportedly sank south of the coast of Italy.

THE RESCUE OPERATION

Greek search and rescue teams including four ships were dispatched in clear but windy conditions to the site, about 75 nautical miles off southern Crete in territory which falls under Egypt's jurisdiction.

In total, 340 people were rescued by midday, Greek authorities said. There was no immediate information on the nationalities of the refugees or on the victims.