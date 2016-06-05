At least four people drowned after their boat sank while trying to cross the Euphrates river to escape fighting in Iraq's Fallujah, one of the last strongholds of DAESH terrorists.

The drowned bodies of two children, a women and an older man were taken to a hospital in Ameriyat Falluja, a town downstream under government control.

Police say they're looking for nine other people believed to have been on the same boat.

"I've seen with my own eyes my family disappear under the water," said Abu Tabarak, who watched as the boat sank with his wife, son and daughter aboard.

"There was no place for me on the departing boat, so I had waited with my second daughter for the next one. Life has become worse than hell in Falluja; hunger, death and shelling...and after all that suffering, I lost my family before my eyes."

According to a UN estimate, about 50,000 civilians live in Falluja, 50km from Baghdad, with limited access to water, food and healthcare.