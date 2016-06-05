The last two weeks for humanity were heartbreaking: although at least 14,000 refugees were rescued in the Mediterranean Sea, more than 1,040 people drowned, and there is an undetermined number of missing.

Most of the refugees come from war-torn countries such as Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya and other African and Asian countries.

According to aid and refugee agencies, 83 children are among the dead, 20 of the children who drowned were newborns.

Libyan Red Crescent reported on Sunday that an additional 133 refugee bodies have washed up on the shore at the western Libyan city of Zuwara.

At least five children were among them.

The most tragic incident occurred when 700 people drowned off the coast of Libya. The Mediterranean Sea has become a cemetery. A mass graveyard for men, women, and children.

Federico Soda, Director of the Organization of Migration (IOM) Coordination Office for the Mediterranean in Rome noted: "The increase in numbers of arrivals is attributable, in part, to better weather, and in part to the use of bigger wooden boats that can carry more people than the rubber boats usually used. Refugees trying to reach European, such as Italian and Greek shores with wooden and rubber boats."

According to an IOM report, since the beginning of 2016, the estimated death toll stands at 2,443 with an unknown number of people missing.

Compared to first five months of 2015, the number of dead has risen by 34 percent.

Stefanos, an Eritrean survivor, told an IOM worker how the boat he was on sank during the dangerous journey and how he witnessed watching the deaths of women and children, not being able to do anything about it.

"We were taking on water, but we had a pump that helped us to push the water out. When the pump ran out of fuel, we asked for more fuel to the captain of the first boat, who said no. At this point, there was nothing left to do: the water was everywhere, and we slowly started to sink. There were about 35 women and 40 children next to me: they all died."

Incidents sparked debates and concerns in European countries on how to stem the refugee influx and prevent new arrivals.

Plan to stop the refugee influx and deaths

Most of the European Union member states closed their borders and erected razor wire fences to stop illegal passages.