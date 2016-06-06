The "Ramadan Tent Project," which was first launched in London, gets ready to offer meals in five different countries to foster interfaith dialogue during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The project attracted international attention in 2011, when a group of students from London's School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) set up a small tent in the university's garden and invited passerby's to join them for Iftar--the breaking of the fast.

Muslims around the world, who fast from dawn to dusk during Ramadan, believe it's the month of reflecting, sharing and family.

But, the Ramadan Tent Project's volunteers, including ones who are not Muslim, say the project is more than just sharing food with homeless or people away from home and it's definitely not about converting people to Islam.

The volunteers say, it is about bringing people together from different backgrounds, religions and lifestyles.

The tents, in recent years have hosted many guest speakers, including London Rabbi Natan Levy and British journalist, Mehdi Hasan.

Dr Tariq Ramadan, the Ramadan Tents patron and a world-renowned academic, thinker and public intellectual has said that the 'Open Iftar' is aimed at resisting the consumerist society and individualism while doing something good for Muslims and non-Muslims by showing the right way of dealing with human responsibility.

Now operating in London, Manchester, Plymouth, Ndola, Toronto, Portland and Istanbul the project has become an official non-profit organisation and is aiming to expand its activities in future.

TRT World spoke with the Ramadan Tent Project's Head of Communications, Ahmed Ghoneim to learn details on the initiative.

TRT World: Can you tell us about the Ramadan Tent Project?

Ahmed Ghoneim: The Ramadan Tent Project was founded by Omar Salha with four pillars, and the first pillar was to help international students in universities who are fasting away from their families.

And the second pillar was catering to the homeless, who are those in need, who don't have food and shelter or water, perhaps even in and outside of the Ramadan.

And the third was to combat and resist stereotypes of Islamophobia in an inclusive manner.

And finally the most important pillar is interfaith dialogue to create dialogue between communities. Especially during those days of conflict, we are trying to close the gaps, focus on similarities and work on tolerance.