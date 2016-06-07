Police say five security officials, including three intelligence officers, were killed in an attack at the Jordanian Intelligence agency's office near a Palestinian refugee camp outside Amman, the capital city of Jordan.

A government spokesman Mohammad al-Momani said that the attack at the intelligence department's office at the Baqaa camp was an ‘individual and isolated act'.

He said the terrorist attack took place at 7am in which three officers, a guard, and a telephone exchange operator were killed. He gave no further details of the incident.

Jordan is a US ally in the war against DAESH and the country is on good terms with Israel.

At least two locals confirmed that the suspect was a 22-year-old Palestinian from Baqaa camp with no religious leanings. They said he was seen acting suspiciously in a mosque in the area and he tried to resist arrest.