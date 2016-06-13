WORLD
Trump sparks outrage over Orlando shooting tweet
Donald Trump drew widespread criticism after he tweeted about the Orlando shooting.
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures during a campaign rally in Tampa, Florida, U.S. June 11, 2016 / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 13, 2016

Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for president of the United States, is in hot water again after he tweeted about the Orlando shooting on Sunday morning.

In the infamous tweet he acknowledged "congrats for being right on radical Islamic terrorism."

His tweet has ignited a firestorm of criticism, with many people including Hollywood and media heavyweights denouncing the tweet.

Twitter users lashed out at Trump without mincing any words. One of the users pointed out how Trump is trying to "score political points" through the massacre.

Several famous people also took to social media to express their disappointment. Actress Olivia Wilde expressed her disgust.

Following his tweets, Trump commented on the shooting in several interviews he gave on Monday morning.

While on the ABC program Good Morning America, Trump said that people from Syria should be banned from entering America.

Even though he was reminded that the shooter was a US citizen who was not from Syria, he decided not to respond.

The same day, during a CNN interview he said: "we need much better intelligence gathering information," "people in the area, the people in the neighbourhood, they knew there's something off with him."

Trump continued in his interview proposing more surveillance on mosques and Muslim communities.

According to his latest tweets, he is disappointed by reaction to his comments as he felt there was a "total distortion of his words"

Trump will deliver a speech in New Hampshire on Monday to address "this terrorist attack, immigration, and national security."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
