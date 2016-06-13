Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for president of the United States, is in hot water again after he tweeted about the Orlando shooting on Sunday morning.

In the infamous tweet he acknowledged "congrats for being right on radical Islamic terrorism."

His tweet has ignited a firestorm of criticism, with many people including Hollywood and media heavyweights denouncing the tweet.

Twitter users lashed out at Trump without mincing any words. One of the users pointed out how Trump is trying to "score political points" through the massacre.

Several famous people also took to social media to express their disappointment. Actress Olivia Wilde expressed her disgust.