In a new turn of events relating to the worst mass shooting in US history, it's emerged that Omar Mateen's wife might have known about his intentions to massacre people at an Orlando gay nightclub.

Quoting an unnamed law enforcement source, Reuters says Noor Salman could be charged by a federal grand jury as early as today (Wednesday) in connection with the shooting in which 49 people have been killed.

According to CNN, the charge could include misprision which is the deliberate concealment of knowledge of a pending crime.

US Senator Angus King, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said, "It appears she had some knowledge of what was going on.

She definitely is, I guess you would say, a person of interest right now and appears to be cooperating and can provide us with some important information."

FoxNews.com citing an FBI source, said prosecutors were seeking to charge Mateen's wife as an accessory to 49 counts of murder and 53 counts of attempted murder and failure to notify law enforcement about the pending attack and lying to federal agents.

NBC News said Salman told federal agents she tried to talk her husband out of carrying out the attack.

But CNN said she also accompanied her husband on trips to scout potential targets, though it's unclear how much she knew about his intentions.

"She was with him when he visited Pulse and Disney Springs, an entertainment and shopping complex, apparently in early June, the broadcaster said on its website.

The visits took place during the same period Mateen was purchasing the weapons used in the devastating attack, it added.

Mateen, who worked as a security guard, made his last trip to Disney Springs hours before the carnage but he travelled alone, CNN said citing law enforement officials.

Noor Salman's mother, Ekbal Zahi Salman, lives in a middle-class neighborhood of the suburban town of Rodeo, California.