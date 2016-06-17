United States President Barack Obama met on Thursday with relatives of the 49 people killed in the Orlando nightclub shooting, the deadliest mass shooting in American history.

During the meeting, families and survivors of the attack asked the president to take measures to prevent the kind of gun violence that took their loved ones.

On Sunday, Omar Mateen, a US born citizen of Afghan descent, opened fire at the LGBT nightclub Pulse in Orlando, Florida, killing 49 people and wounding 53 others.

Obama pointed out that those who were killed or injured at Pulse were gunned down by a single man who was armed with an AR-15 type rifle, a high-powered assault weapon that can fire more than 30 rounds a minute.

He said Mateen's motives may have been different than that of Aurora mass shooter James Eagan Holmes and Newtown mass murderer Adam Lanza, but the instruments that they used to kill people were similar.

"Unfortunately, our politics have conspired to make it as easy as possible for a terrorist or just a disturbed individual like those in Aurora and Newtown to buy extraordinarily powerful weapons, and they can do so legally," he continued.

The president renewed his call for Congress to enact gun control legislation that would make it harder for people to acquire powerful weapons.