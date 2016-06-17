An Indian court has sentenced 11 Hindus to life imprisonment for their involvement in anti-Muslim riots in the state of Gujarat in 2002. Current Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was chief minister of the state at the time.

The court also sentenced 12 others to seven years in jail over the killing of 69 Muslims, while another was handed a 10-year sentence, prosecutors told local television channels after the sentencing.

A Hindu mob scaled the boundary wall of the Gulbarg housing society in Ahmedabad, Gujarat's largest city, in February 2002 before torching homes in which Muslim families were trapped. Several victims, including women and children, burned to death.

The massacre was one of a series of riots that flared for two months in western Gujarat, resulting in the deaths of more than 1,000 people, most of them Muslims.

The riots dogged Modi's political career for years after he was accused of not doing enough to stop the violence. Modi, a Hindu, denies any wrongdoing and in 2013 a panel appointed by India's Supreme Court said there was insufficient evidence to prosecute him.

For more than a decade the riots tainted Modi's international reputation even as he rose in power at home, culminating in his 2014 general election victory.